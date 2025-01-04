Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and managerial positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager (Science &

Technology) and Office Assistant for the Incubation Center.

Name of post : Manager (Science & Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

Masters in Science/ Technology/ Engineering or Graduate in Engineering/Technology (BE/ B.Tech) – with minimum 3 years of work Experience in industry /Govt. organization/ Institute in entrepreneurship development and creation of technology-based start-ups/ Outsourcing and collaborative technology generation, dissemination of Technology and organizing events

Desirable :

Knowledge of Patenting, IPR, commercialization of technology, maintenance of lab protocols and management, Research methodologies in Science and Technology, competency in operating high-end scientific equipment, procurement procedures in government sector. Demonstrated quality, good communication skills, understanding the requirements of start-ups, Fluency in English, Hindi and local language of Assam. Ph.D. qualification is desirable

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate (BA/ BSc. / B. Com) with knowledge and skill in computer application.

Desirable : Candidate having work experience of 1 year in multiple areas of office-works like

inventory management, record keeping, drafting internal and external communications, basic

accounting knowledge etc. Candidates with proficiency in MS Excel, writing skill and photography skill will be preferred.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit of the positions shall be as follows-

Manager (Science & Technology): 35 years for candidates with Masters in Science/ Technology/ Engineering or Graduate in Engineering (BE/ B.Tech) and 40 years for Ph.D Candidate

Office Assistant: 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date of submission of the application is 16.01.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here