Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of project personnel under various projects of the institute.

Name of post : Project Assistant -I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Genomic and phylogenetic analysis of Xanthomonas citri subsp. citri isolated from major citrus-growing regions in India: investigating virulence mechanisms and developing disease control strategies

Stipend: Rs 27,000.00 + 20% HRA per month.

Essential Qualification & Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/

Biochemistry/ Botany from a recognized university.

Desirable Qualification: Master’s degree in Biotechnology /Microbiology/ Plant Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Botany from a recognized university

Age limit: 28 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Understanding the virulence mechanism of Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus on citrus and developing disease control strategies

Stipend: Rs 20,000.00 consolidated.

Essential Qualification & Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology/ Microbiology/

Biochemistry/ Botany from a recognized university.

Age limit: 28 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Desirable Qualification: Master’s degree in Biotechnology /Microbiology/ Plant Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Botany from a recognized university.

Name of post : Project Assistant -I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Unraveling Host-Pathogen Dynamics and Anti-infective Therapeutics Using CRISPR-Cas9 for tackling Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection

Stipend: Rs 27,000.00 + 20% HRA per month.

Essential Qualification & Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology from a recognized university.

Age limit: 28 years (Relaxation as per GOI guidelines).

Desirable Qualification: Master’s degree in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Microbiology from a

recognized university.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions on 1st August 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati-781035

How to apply :

For the post of Project Assistant- I under the project ““Genomic and phylogenetic analysis of Xanthomonas citri subsp. citri isolated from major citrus-growing regions in India: investigating virulence mechanisms and developing disease control strategies,” applicants should submit the completed application form along with relevant documents to sshankar.pandey@iasst.gov.in on or before 31-07-2025 (5:00 PM).

For the post of Research Assistant under the project ““Understanding the virulence mechanism of Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus on citrus and developing disease control strategies,” applicants should submit the completed application form along with relevant documents to sshankar.pandey@iasst.gov.in on or before 31-07-2025 (5:00 PM).

Candidates applying for the post of Project Assistant-I under the project “Unraveling Host-Pathogen Dynamics and Anti-infective Therapeutics Using CRISPR-Cas9 for tackling Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection” must submit the completed application form along with relevant documents to vijay.singh@iasst.gov.in on or before 31-07-2025 (5:00 PM)

Candidates are required to produce all original documents during the interview. Additionally, they must bring self-attested copies of their academic credentials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3