Assam Career IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post- Doctoral Fellow (PDF) in 2025. Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST was conceived and also nurtured by the Assam Science Society in its initial years and was inaugurated by Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it was supported by the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute was taken over in March 2009 by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes. The Institute is engaged in multidisciplinary research activities, both in fundamental and applied, across frontier areas of science and technology such as Plasma Physics, Polymer Sciences, Biochemistry, Drug Design & Development, Nano-science, Medicinal Plants, Seri Biotechnology, Microbial Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Microbial Fuel Cell, etc.

Name of post : Post- Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Essential : Ph.D. in Physics/ Chemistry/ Material Science/ Applied Physics/ Nano Science. The candidate must have research experience in working on electronic structure calculations in bulk/ low-dimensional systems using DFT during his/her Ph.D.

At least 2 first author publications in peer-reviewed national and/or international journals having more than 2 impact factor.

Desirable: Relevant experience in working on DFT-based studies of water splitting on materials.

Relevant experience on working with VASP software. Candidate who have also submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply

Fellowship : Rs. 80,000/- per month (consolidated)

Upper Age Limit : Upper age limit is 35 years at the time of the application. Relaxation as per GoI rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 16th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here