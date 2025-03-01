Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-medical positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical) position under the project entitled “Preparation of an Improved antivenom against other than Big Four venomous snakes of NE India” under Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, Principal Investigator & Director. Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region. IASST was the brainchild of the Assam Science Society in its initial years and saw inauguration under Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it got the support under the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute came in March 2009 under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification

(i) Essentially good academic record with First Class M.Sc. /M. Tech with a minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry / Molecular Biology/ Life Sciences/ Zoology.

(ii) Two years of research experience for M. Sc. Candidates as evidenced by publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 sweetest congratulatory notes send to Sid Kiara on announcement of pregnancy

Desirable

(I) Ph.D. in any of the above mentioned fields.

(II) Candidates having experience in development of diagnostics applications, protein purification and characterization, snake venom biochemistry, pharmacology, and toxinology will be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 56,000/- per month + HRA (9%) without any other allowances. Medical facility will be provided as per the rule. Residential accommodation inside the campus will be subject to availability. No other facility is given.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years on the last date of application. Upper age

limit is relaxable as per Government of India rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 20th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here