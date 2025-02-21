Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Govt. of India sponsored project entitled, “Cold Atmospheric Pressure Plasma for the treatment of chronic wounds – A Geroscience based approach” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Kamatchi Sankaranarayanan, Physical Sciences Division. Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) is a premier scientific research organization in the north-east region, IASST came into conception under the Assam Science Society in its initial years and saw inauguration from Noble Laureate Dorothy C. Hodgkin on 3rd November 1979. Subsequently, it got the support of the state govt. as its only autonomous R&D institute till March 2009. The institute came in March 2009 under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India as one of its autonomous R&D Institutes. The Institute is engaged in multidisciplinary research activities, both in fundamental and applied, across frontier areas of science and technology such as Plasma Physics, Polymer Sciences, Biochemistry, Drug Design & Development, Nano-science, Medicinal Plants, Seri Biotechnology, Microbial Biotechnology, Environmental Sciences, Microbial Fuel Cell, etc.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics/Chemistry with minimum 55% marks

Age Limit : Upper age limit is maximum 28 years at the time of application. Relaxation as per GoI rules.

Fellowship :

i) Rs. 31000 + admissible HRA per month, for scholars with qualification of passing CSIR-UGC NET/GATE or equivalent.

ii) Those who do not fall under (i), emolument will be as per the DST, Govt. of India guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is March 8, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here