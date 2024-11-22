Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in HURL Assam.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of 28 vacant professionals in various disciplines.

Name of post : Vice- President (Production/ Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

25 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Chief Manager / Additional Chief Manager (Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

16-19 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Chief Manager / Additional Chief Manager (Process Engineering & Efficiency)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

16-19 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Manager-Chemical (Ammonia)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

12 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Manager-Chemical (Urea)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

12 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Manager-Chemical (O&U)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience :

Full-time regular Engineering Degree /AMIE in Chemical/ Chemical Technology with minimum of 60% marks.

12 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Chief Security Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Full time graduate, should have been a commissioned officer with atleast 5 years’ experience in the Armed Forces / Paramilitary/Police Class I officer in CAPF

12 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

MBBS degree recognized from Medical Council of India with Certificate of training in Industrial health of minimum 3 months approved by D G Fasli in accordance with guidelines or MBBS degree recognized from Medical Council of India with Certificate of training in Industrial Health of minimum three months duration. Recognised by the State Government or MBBS degree recognized from Medical Council of India with diploma in Industrial Health

7 years of post-qualification experience.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://jobs.hurl.net.in/

Last date of submitting application is December 12, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here