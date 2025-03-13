Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in HPCL Assam.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Manager/ Chief Manager – Company Secretary. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was formed on July 15, 1974. HPCL is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) with annual Gross sales of Rs. 4,59,815 crore during 2023-24. It has achieved the highest-ever sales volume of 46.8 MMT and processed the highest-ever 22.3 million tonnes of crude during 2023-24 with 103% refinery capacity utilization and achieved the highest-ever pipeline throughput of 25.8 MMT during the year. It enjoys approximately 20.5% market share in India and has a strong presence in refining and marketing petroleum products in the country. During 2023- 24, HPCL recorded the highest-ever standalone PAT of Rs. 14,694 crore. This organization owns and operates Refineries at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam with designed capacities of 9.5 MMTPA and 15.0 MMTPA respectively. The company also owns the largest Lube Refinery in the country at Mumbai for producing Lube Oil Base Stocks with a capacity of 428 TMTPA. This company holds a 48.99% equity stake in JV Company, HMEL which operates an 11.3 MMTPA capacity refinery in Punjab, and also has a 16.96% equity stake in MRPL which operates a 15 MMTPA capacity refinery in Karnataka. HPCL has a vast marketing network consisting of 19 Zonal offices in major cities and 145 Regional Offices facilitated by a Supply and distribution infrastructure comprising 43 Terminals/Installations/Tap Off Points, 35 Depots & 34 Exclusive Lube Depots, 57 Aviation Fuel Stations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 4 Lube Blending plants. The customer touch points constitute 22,953 Retail Outlets, 1,638 SKO/LDO dealers, 361 Bazar Lube distributors, 150 Industrial Lube Distributors, 1,851 CNG facilities at Retail Outlets, 5,104 EV charging stations, 846 Door-to-door delivery dispensers and 6,370 LPG Distributorships with a customer base of above 9.7 crore LPG consumers as of Dec’24. It has the second-largest petroleum product pipeline network in India with a network length of 5,134 km. The company aalso conducts business through 20 JV and Subsidiary companies operating across the oil and gas value chain

Name of post : Senior Manager/ Chief Manager – Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Associate/ Fellow Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) along with a

graduation in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute.

ii) Additional qualification like Chartered Accountancy / Cost Accountancy / Law would be an added advantage

Experience : Minimum 12-15 years of work experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online only on www.hindustanpetroleum.com

Online Application will be accepted till 2359 hrs on 12th April 2025

Application Fees :

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are altogether exempted from payment of application fee. UR, OBCNC and also EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount. It is Rs. 1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of Rs. 1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs.180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here