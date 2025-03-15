Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in HCSL Guwahati Assam.

Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officers on contract basis at Guwahati, Assam and Howrah, West Bengal.

Name of post : Project Officer (Safety) on Contract Basis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(a) Degree in Safety Engineering from a recognized University.

(b) Degree in any branch of Engineering from a recognized University

(c) Degree in Physics or Chemistry from a recognized University

(d) Diploma in any branch of Engineering recognized by State Board of technical Education.

(e) Degree or Diploma or Certificate in Industrial Safety recognized by the State Government

Essential Experience :

(a) Engineering Degree holder should have minimum two years’ experience.

(b) Other Degree/Diploma holders should have minimum five years’ experience in a position of supervision or management in a Shipyard/Factory in either the production or the maintenance or the safety department.

(c) The candidate shall have experience in handling activities related to HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) in a Shipyard/Factory.

Name of post : Project Officer (Mechanical) on Contract Basis

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 60% of marks from a recognized

University

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Electronics) on Contract Basis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized University.

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Electrical) on Contract Basis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Civil) on Contract Basis for Guwahati

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Degree in Civil Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Mechanical) on Contract Basis for Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Electrical) on Contract Basis for Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum two years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page -> HCSL) or www.hooghlycsl.com (Career page)

Last date for submission of applications is 24th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here