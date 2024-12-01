Applications are invited for recruitment of 57 vacant positions or career in HAL Assam.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Operators. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking, is a premier aeronautical industry of South East Asia and amongst the biggest Defense and Aerospace Manufacturers in the world with 21 production/ overhaul/ service divisions and 10 R&D centers spread across the country. HAL’s spectrum of expertise encompasses design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul and upgrade of Aircrafts, Helicopters, Aero-engines, Industrial and Marine Gas Turbines, Accessories, Avionics

& Systems and Structural Components for Satellites and Launch Vehicles. The Company which had its origin as Hindustan Aircraft Limited came into being on 23 Dec 1940 at Bangalore under Shri Walchand Hirachand, a farsighted visionary, in association with the then Government of Mysore, with the aim of manufacturing aircraft in India. In March 1941, the Government of India became one of the shareholders in the Company and subsequently took over its management in 1942. On collaboration with the Inter Continental Aircraft Company of USA, the Company commenced its business of manufacturing of Harlow Trainer, Curtiss Hawk Fighter and Vultee Bomber Aircraft. In January 1951, Hindustan Aircraft Limited was placed under the administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Name of post : Operator

No. of posts : 57

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 3

Electronics : 8

Mechanical : 31

Fitter : 11

Electrician : 4

Qualification :

Electrical : Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Electronics : Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Tele Communication / Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Mechanical : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Fitter : SSC/SSLC plus NTC/ ITI plus NAC/NCTVT in the Fitter Trade.

Electrician : SSC/SSLC plus NTC/ ITI plus NAC/NCTVT in the Electrician Trade

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://hal-india.co.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 9th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here