Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Golaghat Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Golaghat under Golaghat Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000 – 70,000 with Grade pay of Rs. 5,200 and other allowances admissible as per Rules.

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Minimum educational qualification for the post is Class VIII passed.

ii. The candidate must possess a valid driving license (LMV).

iii. The candidate should have the knowledge of Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

iv. The candidate must possess Employment Exchange Registration number for the State of Assam.

Age Limit :

The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025. Age relaxation shall be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Selection Procedure :

Driving Test of 50 marks & Interview/viva-voce of 50 (Fifty) marks

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the Standard Form as published in Part IX of the

Assam Gazette along with self attested documents (photocopy) of all educational qualification, age proof, caste certificate, valid driving license and other necessary testimonials and with 3 copies of recent passport size photographs.

Applicants must address their applications along with all testimonials as mentioned above to “The District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat, P.O. – Golaghat, PIN-785621, Assam”

They should send it through post super scribing as “Application for the Post of Driver”.

The applications reach the office of the District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat on or before 15.02.2025 (within office hour).

Candidates may also drop their applications in the “Drop Box for the post of Driver” at the premise of Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat on or before 15.02.2025 (within office hour)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here