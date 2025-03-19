Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Golaghat Judiciary Assam.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Golaghat under Golaghat Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Driver (Fixed Pay).The Judicial Court of the District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat was inaugurated on 13th of August 1988 by the then Hon’ble Justice Mr A. Raghubir, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, Guwahati. The first roll of honour of District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat was Shri A. C. Saikia, M.A, LL.B.

Name of post : Driver (Fixed Pay)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Minimum educational qualification for the post is VIII (eight) passed.

ii. The candidate must possess a valid driving license (LMV).

iii. The candidate should have the knowledge of Official Language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

iv. The candidate must possess Employment Exchange Registration number for the State of Assam.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025. Age relaxation shall be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Selection Procedure :

Stage 1 : Driving test of 50 (Fifty) Marks.

Stage 2 : Interview/viva-voce also of 50 (Fifty) Marks.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the Standard Form as published in Part IX of the

Assam Gazette

The candidate shall also have to submit self attested documents (photocopy) of all educational qualification, age proof, caste certificate, valid driving license, employment exchange registration certificate and other necessary testimonials and 3 copies of recent passport size photographs along with the application form

Completed applications along with all testimonials altogether as mentioned above should be addressed to “The District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat, P.O.- Golaghat, PIN-785621, Assam”.

Applications sent through post super scribed as “Application for the Post of Driver (Fixed Pay)”

Last date for receipt of applications is 31.03.2025 (within office hour)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here