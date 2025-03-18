Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in GMCH Guwahati Assam.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professionals under Gates Foundation(GF) funded project entitled “Targeting Zero Dose Immunization Challenges Of Assam (TICA).” Targeting Zero Dose Immunization Challenges Of Assam(TICA) is a Gates Foundation(GF) funded at Gauhati Medical College under Government of Assam with an objective of achieving 100% immunization in the state of Assam through various evidence based & cross cutting strategies. The

Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Core Technical Committee(CTC) of TICA will strategically complement the existing Health System while serving as a bridge between the Medical Colleges and DHSFW .The goal of the project is to increase the intent, access and readiness regarding vaccine delivery while achieving 100% immunization.

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MD in Community Medicine/MD in Pediatrics/MBBS with MPH from recognized

universities/institution. Minimum 10 years post qualification experience in Health Sector. Published Research work (articles, reports, etc) in the field of Immunization and Child Health is

desirable. Competent computer skill in MS Word, Excel, Power Point, etc. Experience in Tele-medicine related project will be desirable. Strong Knowledge/experience in WHO RED strategies, IRMMA framework for Zero Dose Child

Name of post : Data Analyst / Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A masters or higher education in Health Informatics, computer science, IT or other related field from recognized universities or institution with minimum 7 years post qualification experience in public health initiative involving designing, analyzing and evaluating digital health data. Experience in collecting, triangulating, cleaning and validating large amount of Public Health dataset. Experience in ODK,GIS and other Health related platform is desirable. Proficiency in MS excel, Data analyzing packages and other related packages Experience in creating Dashboard, reports and presentation for decision making and

supporting policy making. Strong understanding of immunization coverage indicators and vaccine delivery-logistic

mechanism.

Name of post : Social Scientist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Ph.D/Master in MSW/social science or other related subjects from a recognized University/ institution with minimum 5 years post qualification experience in Public Health intervention. Experienced in conducting studies in Behavioural research, community engagement and social determinants of health. Trained and experienced in both Quantitative and Qualitative research methodology Experience in conducting Field Survey, FGD, IDI, KII etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CV with contact number at ticagmch@gmail.com before 27th March

2025.

Shortlisted candidates list will be uploaded at GMCH website https://gmchassam.gov.in/ for walk in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here