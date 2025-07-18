Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in GBSIPRD Guwahati Assam.

Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (GBSIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accounts Assistant. The State Institute of Rural development (SIRD) Assam got notification from the Government of Assam in March 1981 and came under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme in September 1987. The Institute got its registration in April 1998 under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and thereafter the State Government gave the Institute administrative and financial autonomy. In the beginning the Institute was under operation of officers and staff of the Directorate of Panchayat and Rural Development Department and its functioning was from its premises at Barsajai Village, Beltola which has its location away from the city of Guwahati. The Institute also did not have any Faculty to implement the different training programs and because of this, a proper training action plan was infeasible. The lack of officers, faculty and staff was made away with from April 1998 when a Director and Faculty Members were posted and the Institute started to function in a full- fledged manner. Also there was a change of address and the Institute shifted to a permanent campus at Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati. Since May 1998 the Institute has not looked back. The institute now is the Apex Centre in the broad field of Training and Research in Rural Development in the State.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : B.Com from a recognised university and with knowledge of Accounting software

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 25th July 2025. The venue is in GBSIPRD, Assam at GS Road, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply :

The interested candidates fulfilling the qualifications & experience must appear before the selection committee with original copy of testimonials in support of qualifications & experience as per the interview schedule above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here