Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidate for recruitment to the post or career of of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in the ICMR HRD Scheme of the Department of Health Research for "support to institutions" project entitled "MOLECULAR BIOLOGY APPLICATIONS: RESEARCH AND DIAGNOSTIC TECHNIQUES" under the Supervision of Dr. Subhash Medhi, P.I. Department of Bioengineering and Technology.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1st class master’s degree including integrated master’s degree and M.Tech in Life Science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology/Biochemistry/ Genetics/Zoology

Desirable :

Two years’ Experience molecular biology Techniques such as handling cell culture work and molecular cloning as envisaged by publications. Ability to design and execute independent research studies/policy cantered work with respect to molecular biology At least two publications in peer-reviewed journals in the relevant area. Journal should be listed in the Science Citation Index (SCI).

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 49,560/-

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply in plain paper mentioning detailed educational qualification and

experience along with all credentials in support of educational qualifications, age, caste/community, experience certificate, and affixing a colour passport size photograph via email to subhashmedhi@gauhati.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 24th February 2025 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here