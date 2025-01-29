Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 500/-day or 15,000 /- per month.

Qualification : Candidate with proven records of breeding and culture of indigenous fishes will be given preference.

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be less than 24 years and not more than 50 years.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also in scanned format via email to project.dandadhar2022@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 7th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here