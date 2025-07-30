Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel under various projects purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Project Assistant-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design of Smart Hand-Held Health care system and pandemic compliant Infrastructure using Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence

Qualification : Graduation in relevant fields with minimum three years experience. Diploma in engineering and Technology in ECE may also apply (Preference will be given to candidates having

Experience in programming languages and AI)

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Studies on Impacts of climate change on Biodiversity in Assam through

creation of Regional Database

Qualification : M.Sc.in Natural or Agricultural Sciences /MVSc or bachelor’s degree in engineering & technology or medicine from a Recognized University or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply :

For the post of Project Assistant-I, applicants should send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications (10th level onwards), experience, contact address, phone no, e-mail,

and scanned copies of relevant educational documents as a single PDF file to the Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Lachit Dutta at lachit@gauhati.ac.in with the subject headline “Application for PA-I” within August 9, 2025. Shortlisted candidates will get information for interview through e-mail.

For the post of Project Fellow, applicants may send send their updated CV to kldpsarma@gauhati.ac.in within August 6, 2025. Applicants must mention the subject as “Application for (Name of the post), ASTEC Project.” Shortlisted candidates will get information (via email) for an interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2