Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Interns for Radio Luit 90.8 FM.Community Radio is the third model of radio broadcasting beyond commercial and public broadcasting services. It broadcasts contents which are popular and relevant to a local or specific audience but often overlooked by other media. Radio Luit 90.8 FM is altogether the first campus based Community Radio Station in the Northeast. It is a non-profit radio service. On 18th of January 2011, Radio Luit started its trial broadcasting. After some days, Radio Luit flagged off its journey formally on 1st march 2011. It serves for community development with the active participation of the communities in various aspects i.e. content management, programming and decision making of the radio station among others. Gauhati University obtained the license and frequency 90.8 FM from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India for the establishment of the Community Radio Station in its campus. Radio Luit operates 12 hours daily between 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. In this radio station, the students, faculty members, and staff of Gauhati University and people from surrounding areas of Gauhati University play active role in managing this station. Radio Luit has a simple policy where anyone from the community can participate and it encourages more and more community participation. Moreover, students can also earn while learning about radio production at their own station. Radio Luit creates contents with the participation mostly of students and also common people of its coverage area in various themes i.e. Educational, Health, Environment, Cultural and Community development as priority areas.

Name of post : Interns

Qualification :

Graduates in any discipline.

Candidates with higher qualifications need not apply

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 5th December 2024 at 11 AM

The venue is altogether in Office of the Station Director, Radio Luit 90.8 FM, Gauhati University.

How to apply :

Applicants may mail their resume in advance to bibash@gauhati.ac.in

They may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here