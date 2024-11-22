Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Technical Assistant under the project entitled “DBT NER Institutional Biotech Hub at Gauhati University, Assam (Phase II).” Gauhati University is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Being the oldest and the largest university in the entire Northeast, the university represents the academic and cultural background of the region, on which the other academic institutions of Northeast India started their journey. Being the pioneer educational institute, it extends its hand holding support to all subsequent academic institutions in this region. Gauhati University has been serving as the Think Tank for development of entire Assamese Society throughout the history of the university. In the spring and autumn, the campus wears a very colourful look with its blooming Gulmohurs and other flowering trees like Golden Shower. The university is also famously known as the Land of Gulmohur for the abundance of Golmhur trees throughout the campus. With numerous wet lands, the campus is also a site of local biodiversity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc/B Tech in Biotechnology/Life science

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable :

Master’s degree in Biotechnology + Experience in work involving molecular ecology/fungal diversity Hands-on Experience in microbiological techniques such as anti-microbial assay, ELISA etc Strong organisational and record-keeping skills

Also Read : Food mixtures you can have to improve scanty or delayed periods

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CV along with a Statement of Research Interest to biotechhub@gauhati.ac.in within 1st December 2024

Please ensure the applications reference the subject line as “Application for Technical Assistant, DBT GU IBH Project”

The mode of interview is offline.

Shortlisted candidates will get call via email for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here