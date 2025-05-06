Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistant in the Principal Seat.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Graduate degree in Computer Application (BCA) from a recognised University,

or

B.Sc. from a recognised University with 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science/ Application or equivalent grade from a recognized institution. A person pursuing any of the requisite qualification or awaiting final result need not to apply.

2 (two) years working experience from a reputed institution/ organisation in the related field. The working experience must be gathered only after attaining the qualifying degree.

3. Candidate must have a valid Employment Exchange Registration Number for the State of Assam. The candidate must have received training in execution of works such as

a) data entry and DTP works,

b) hardware maintenance of computers, printers, scanners etc.,

c) Server Administration,

d) Network Administration, Leased lines, setting up and configuring LAN,

e) using utility and application softwares,

f) web designing and web based application software.

Selection Procedure :

The process of selection of candidates for the aforesaid categories of posts will be as follows:

1. Stage 1 : Written Examination (OMR based objective Ouestions with Multiple Choices) of 120 marks of 2(two) hours duration

2. Stage 2 : Skill test: 50 marks

3. Stage 3 : Viva-voce: 20 marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of Online Application : 14-05-2025 from 3:00 pm

Last date for Submission of Online Application : 28-05-2025 till 5:00 pm

Application Fees :

For SC/ST : Rs. 250/-

For all others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for payment of fee is 31-05-2025 till bank transaction hour

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





