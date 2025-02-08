Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career in Grade-III of Assam Judicial Service. The Gauhati High Court as of today came up from the High Court of Assam. On 9th September 1947, the Assam Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution that a High Court be established for the Province of Assam. In exercise of power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 229 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adopted by the Indian Provincial Constitution (Amendment) Order, 1948, the Governor General of India was pleased to promulgate on 1st March, 1948 the Assam High Court Order, 1948, establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5th April, 1948, for the then Province of Assam. At present, the sanctioned Judge strength of the Gauhati High Court is 24 including the Hon’ble Chief Justice and 6 Additional Judges. Every Judge including the Chief Justice is appointed by the President of India by warrant under his hand and seal. Every permanent Judge continues in office until he attains the age of 62 years.

Name of post : Grade-III of Assam Judicial Service

No. of posts : 22

Eligibility Criteria : A Degree in Law from a recognized University established by law in India.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 77840-136520/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Age Limit :

Candidates, as on the last date fixed for receipt of applications should be 43 years of age in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and 38 years of

age in the case of others.

Selection Procedure :

The Competitive Examination shall consist of a Preliminary Examination (Screening Test), a

Main (Written) Examination and a Viva Voce/Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of online application starts from 17-02-2025

Last date for submission of online application is 03-03-2025, 5:00 P.M

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs.500/-

PwBD (locomotor disabled) : Nil

All others : Rs.1000/-

Last date for payment of fees is 05-03-2025 till Bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here