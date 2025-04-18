Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ERNET India Assam in 2025.

ERNET India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant (Establishment/Personal/Admin/Legal) purely on short term contract basis. Education and Research Network of India (ERNET India) is an autonomous society which has registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and is functioning under the overall control and guidance of its Governing Council. The Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & Information Technology is the Chairperson of the Council and the members have been chosen from premier Academic & Research institutions, Government organizations and Professional bodies. ERNET India is a not for profit organization with objective to facilitate Education and Research Institutions in establishment of cutting edge ICT infrastructure. It has brought the Internet to India way back in the year 1986. ERNET India is serving in the areas of ICT Project consultations, Terrestrial and VSAT networks, Domain registration for education & research institutions, Web-hosting services, Setting up of smart virtual classrooms/ digital classrooms including high resolution e-classrooms for medical colleges/ hospitals, Eduroam services for educational institutions, Setting up of Wi-Fi campus in universities and also works in other contemporary and emerging technologies. ERNET India also carries out collaborative R&D projects with premier academic institutions focusing on Next Generation Networking technologies in the areas of Quantum Communication, LiFi, Tactile Internet, IoT and other relevant domains.

Name of post : Consultant (Establishment/Personal/Admin/Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- to 50,000/- per month

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline

Experience:

Officer from Central Govt./PSU/Autonomous bodies having minimum 15 years of experience in administration and also establishment matters.

Or

Candidates with LLB/LLM and MBA having at least one year of relevant experience may also

apply.

Essential Experience: Fair knowledge of rule and also regulation relating to establishment/ personal/ admin/management/Legal, working knowledge of e-files, Noting Drafting etc.

Job Profile: Handling legal (court cases, preparation of legal documents), project management. establishment/admin matters, vigilance cases, disciplinary matters, fixation of pay etc.

Desirable: Candidate should have working knowledge of MS word, Excel & Power point, e- file

system and also well conversant with computer and able to function independently.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates interested to appear in interview should forward their CV/Bio data in the format provided at Annexure -I along with self-attested certificate in proof of education / experience/age/caste etc. also through email at recruitment@ernet.in by 04:00PM on 29.04.2025

Shortlisted candidate will get information by return email indicating tentative time to attend the interview

Detailed Advertisement :