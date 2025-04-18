Assam Career EIL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in EIL Assam in 2025.

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineer and Deputy Manager in 2025. Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is a leading global engineering consultancy and Project Management company. Established in 1965, EIL provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries. The Company has also diversified into sectors like infrastructure, water and waste management, solar & nuclear power and fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record. Today, EIL is a‘Total Solutions’engineering consultancy company providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services from ‘Concept to Commissioning’ with highest quality and safety standards. EIL’s QMS, OHSMS and EMS are certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 respectively.It also provides specialist services such as heat and mass transfer equipment design, environmental engineering, specialist materials and maintenance and plant operations and safety services.

Name of post : Engineer

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum post qualification experience of one year. The Candidate shall have minimum post qualification relevant experience in the Procurement / Contract & Purchase / Material Management and candidate should have worked in these department. Candidate should possess adequate knowledge of Contracts & Purchase Process, Methods & Tools. Candidates with Contracts & Purchase experience in Public Procurement shall get preference.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil with minimum 65% marks

Experience : Minimum post qualification experience of four years. The Candidate shall have minimum post qualification relevant experience in the Procurement / Contract & Purchase / Material Management and candidate should have worked in these department. Candidate should possess adequate knowledge of Contracts & Purchase Process, Methods & Tools. Candidates with Contracts & Purchase experience in Public Procurement shall be given preference.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates need to apply through on-line registration system on EIL website. To apply

visit the career link in EIL website i.e http://www.engineersindia.com

Online submission of application is permissible altogether on the website till 2359 hrs on 02.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here