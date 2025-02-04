Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in DTCP Guwahati Assam.

Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of IT Expert for GIS GeoHub. The GIS GeoHub has been set-up in 2023 as the GIS mapping and analytical hub for urban areas under Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. It undertakes and guides all the map-driven initiatives of the Directorate for facilitating data-based urban planning and decision-making. The GeoHub team is tasked with supporting and coordinating the establishment of the GeoHub Portal, which is being developed by an outsourced agency, and will be hosted at the Assam State Data Centre. This portal is envisioned as a comprehensive map and data repository for all towns across Assam, providing a centralized platform for geospatial information and analysis.

Name of post : IT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech/B.E in Computer Science/IT/Electronics & Communication or M.Sc. in Computer Science or Masters in Computer Application

Experience:

i) He/ She should have at least 5 years of post-education work experience in Govt. projects/ Schemes/ Missions/ or any other related works in IT Sector,

ii) Must have experience of application development and platform management

iii) Must have knowledge in web-portal development

iv) Knowledge of IT System Administration

v) Preferred experience in GeoServer, ArcGIS Server & Artificial Intelligence works/project

vi) Experience in working in the servers of State Data Centre (SDC) can be an added advantage.

vii) Knowledge in GIS Software and Tools like ArcGIS Server /QGIS/GeoServer/MapServer shall be preferred

Job Roles :

i) Assist in developing user-friendly GIS applications that meet organizational needs, including web-based and mobile solutions. Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and

ensure that GIS applications align with the organization’s goals. Provide IT expertise to ensure seamless integration with existing systems and infrastructure.

ii) Design and implement APIs for efficient data exchange between GIS and other applications.

Maintain and update APIs as needed, ensuring they meet organizational and technical standards.

iii) Prepare and maintain comprehensive documentation of IT processes, application features, and

data management protocols with the State Data Centre.

iv) Set up and manage servers to facilitate application hosting and data processing, ensuring

optimal performance and security.

v) Regularly monitor server performance, identify potential issues, and implement optimizations

to enhance speed, reliability, and scalability.

vi) Work closely with GIS professionals to manage and maintain GIS servers, ensuring seamless

integration and support for GIS-related applications.

Salary : Rs. 72,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 40 years of age as on 1-Jan 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send hard-copy application along with CV, educational qualifications and proof of work experience to: Director, Town & Country Planning Assam, Dispur, Guwahati-6

Last date for submission of application is 24th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here