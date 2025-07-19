Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in DTCP Guwahati Assam.

The Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants for State Climate Centre for

CITIIS.

Name of post : Chief Climate Action Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Ph.D. or Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences, Environmental Planning, Ecology, Environmental Engineering

Experience : Preferred 10 years of relevant experience (negotiable with relevant work experience to 8 years). Must have experience of having worked in an Advisory/Consultancy/PMC/etc. to government or govt. agencies at the City/State / Regional / National-level. Must have experience as Team Manager/ Team Leader for at least 3 years. Majority of submitted work experience must be in

projects or programmes related to Climate change/Environmental Planning/ Ecological conservation and similar issues. Experience in planning and implementation of climate related programmes

Name of post : Project Planning Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : PG degree in Urban Planning/Urban Design

Experience : Preferred 10 years of relevant experience (negotiable with relevant work experience to 8 years). Must have majority of submitted work experience in project/programme planning and execution at city-level in urban projects like: water body restoration, storage and treatment projects; projects in streets and public realm; heat management & air quality, etc. Experience in project monitoring and evaluation – especially for government clients. Must have understanding of project funding; and experience must include report for programme funds and budgets.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application with all documents over email at: directortcpassam@gmail.com with copy to sunilsahariah@gmail.com

The last date for receiving online application shall be 18th August 2025 till 4:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here