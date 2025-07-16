Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting and administrative positions or career in DSWO Nagaon Assam.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Nagaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accounts Assistant and also Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY). The Posts have created under “MISSION SHAKTI ” Nagaon under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate/diploma in accounts/other disciplines having accounts as a subject.

At least 3 years experience of working altogether with the Government/Non-Government organizations in related domain.

Salary : Rs.19,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age limit of 38 years as on 1/4/2025

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computers/ IT etc with a minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and also web-based reporting formats, at state or district level with government or Non-Governmental/ IT-based organizations.

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum age limit of 38 years as on 1/4/2025

How to apply :

The interested candidates having requisite educational qualification and also experience may submit duly filled up application to the O/o the District Social Welfare Officer, Nagaon (Assam).

Candidates will also be eligible only within their own district.

No applicant will be considered altogether for a position outside of their home district.

The prescribed application form may also be obtained from the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Nagaon, as well as from all the offices of the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) within Nagaon District.

The selection will be on the basis of Written Test / Skill Test amongst the shortlisted candidates whatever applicable. Name of Short listed candidates called for the Written Test /skill/Viva Voce Test will be intimated also through their respective Email ID as mentioned in their application form. No separate call letters will be issued to concerned candidates.

Application must reach to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Nagaon, on or before 31/7/2025 by 5.00 p.m for the following vacancies. No application will be entitled which are receive after the specific date and time.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here