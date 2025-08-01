Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DSWO Lakhimpur Assam.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Lakhimpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accounts Assistant and Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY). The post has been created under SANKALP:HEW (District Hub for Empowerment of Women), Department of Women and Child Development, Lakhimpur.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate/ diploma in accounts/ other disciplines having accounts as a subject.

Experience: At least 3 years’ experience of working with the Government/Non-Government organisation in related domain.

Salary : Rs. 19000/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate with working knowledge in computers/ IT etc.

Experience: At least 3 years’ experience in data management, process documentation and web- based reporting formats, at State or District Level with Government and Non-Governmental/ IT based organisation

Salary : Rs. 10400/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates shall be required to fill in Standard Form of Application altogether (Assam Gazette Part IX).

Two copies of the recent passport size photograph (size of 3.5 x 4.5) also to be properly pasted on the Standard Form of Application (1 copy stapled).

The applicant shall submit self-attested photocopies of the above-mentioned documents including Experience Certificate, Aadhar/Voter ID, Caste Certificate, PwD certificate etc. with declaration as ‘Certified to be true copy of the original’ along with the application form.

The envelope sending the application should also be superscripted “Application for Account Assistant” or “Data Entry Operator” (IT PMMVY) (separately) in the District Project Management Unit (DPMU) on the top of the envelope and it should be addressed to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur, Tirtheswar Hazarika Path, Ward No. 7, Dist.- Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN – 787001. The envelope needs to be drop-off at the designated Drop box in the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Lakhimpur office premises.

Duly filed Application Forms will be received from 1st August 2025 till 5 pm of 11th August 2025 only.

Applications (by hand/through post) received altogether after the last date and also incomplete application shall not be entertained.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here