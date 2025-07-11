Assam Career DSWO Darrang Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DSWO Darrang Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Darrang Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Mission Coordinator

(DMC) and also Data Entry Operator (DEO) (ITPMMVY) on purely temporary basis under District Project Management Unit, SANKALP-HEW, Mission Shakti for Darrang district.

Name of post : District Mission Coordinator (DMC)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate preferably in Social Sciences/ Life Sciences/ Nutrition/ Medicine/ Health Management/ Social Work/ Rural Management.

Experience: At least 3 years of experience of working with Government/ Non- Government Organizations in related domains

Salary : Rs. 35,500/- per month

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO) (ITPMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduation with working knowledge in computer/ IT etc. with a minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and web-based reporting formats, at state or district level with Government or Non-Governmental/ IT-based organizations.

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025 with a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit for candidates under SC, ST(H), ST(P); 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for Person with Disability (PwD) category

How to apply :

The applicant must submit duly filled up application along with self-attested copies of requisite

documents. Candidate must submit relevant testimonials (2 copy of latest Passport Size

Photograph, HSLC Admit Card for age proof, Certificate of HSLC examination, H.S. Marksheet,

H.S. Certificate, Last Educational Qualification with Mark Sheet (as mentioned against each post),

Work Experience Certificate, Voter ID Card/AADHAR card, Caste Certificate, PwD certificate

etc.) along with application form

The application must be submitted at Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Darrang, Mangaldai, Bheberghat, Ward no.10, PIN784125 from 10th July, 2025 to 25th July, 2025 till 05.00 PM during office hours

The shortlisted candidates will get information for written test through their respective Email id as

mentioned in their application form. The information will also be provided as well in office notice board. No separate call letter will be issued to concerned candidates and no TA/DA will be provided for attending the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here