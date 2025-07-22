Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DSWO Charaideo Assam.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Charaideo, Sonari, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Entry Operator

(DEO) (IT-PMMVY) on purely contractual basis. The Posts have created under “MISSION SHAKTI” Charaideo under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO) (IT-PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Qualification :

Graduation with working knowledge in computers/IT etc .

Minimum of 1 year experience in data management, process documentation and web based reporting formats, at state or district level with government or Non-Government /IT-based organizations.

Age : Maximum age limit of 38 years as on 01/04/2025.

How to apply :

The applicant must submit duly filled up application along with self-attested copy of requisite documents. Candidate must submit relevant testimonials (2 copy of latest Passport Size Photograph, HSLC Admit Card for age proof, Certificate of HSLC examination, H.S Marksheet, HS. Certificate, Last Educational Qualification with Mark Sheet (as mentioned against each post),

Work Experience Certificate, Voter ID Card/AADHAR card, Caste Certificate, PwD certificate etc.) along with application form.

Application must reach altogether to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Charaideo, Sonari

The applications must reach the office on or before 31/07/2025 by 5.00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here