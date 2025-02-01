Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in DRL DRDO Tezpur Assam.

Defence Research Laboratory-Defence Research Development Organization (DRL DRDO) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Research Associates (RA).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Post I: M.Pharm/M.S(Pharm)/M. Tech(Pharm)/ M.Tech in Pharmaceutics/Pharmacology & Toxicology/ Pharmacology/Pharmaceutical Chemistry with GATE/GPAT/NET Qualification

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Post II: M.Sc./ M.Tech. in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Env. Engineering/ Life Sciences or related fields, with NET Qualification

Post III : MSc. in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences or related fields, with NET Qualification

Post IV : MSc. /M.Tech in Microbiology / Biotechnology, with NET Qualification

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

Post I :

(a) Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Life Sciences or related fields, Desirable: Specialization in microbial enzymes

(b) Ph.D in Biotechnology/ Life Sciences or related fields Desirable: Specialization in Molecular Biology & Bioinformatics.

Post II : Ph.D in Chemistry/ Polymer chemistry/ Chemical Sciences. Desirable: Experience in synthesis of nanoparticles

Post III :

(a) Ph.D in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Env. Engineering/ Life Sciences or related fields, Desirable:

Specialization in Bioremediation/ Biodegradation

(b) Ph.D in Horticulture, Desirable: Post harvest Technology

(c) Ph.D in Botany/ Forestry, Desirable : Plant Taxonomy

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 03.03.2025 at DRL, DRDO, Solmara Military Station, Dekargaon, Tezpur, Assam. Reporting Time is 0900 hrs

How to apply :

Candidates are to produce original certificates/ testimonials at the time of interview.

They must also produce copy of published research papers & thesis also at time of interview.

One photocopy set of all documents with application must be carried during the interview.

Applicants presently employed in Government Department/ PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies should send their application through proper channel and are required to produce NOC from their employer at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here