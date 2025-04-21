Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant posts or career in DRDO Assam in 2025.

Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientists

Name of post : Scientist F

No. of posts : 1

Discipline wise vacancies :

Naval Architecture / Marine / Civil Engineering : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Naval Architecture / Marine / Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Equivalent

ii) Minimum 13 years experience in Research / Design / Development / Production

Name of post : Scientist E

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Naval Architecture / Marine / Civil Engineering : 1

Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Instrumentation : 1

Metallurgical Engineering / Material Science Engineering : 1

Chemical Engineering : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant disciplines

ii) Minimum 10 years experience in Research / Design / Development / Production

Name of post : Scientist D

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Chemical Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering/ Aerospace / Aeronautical : 1

Mechanical / Aerospace / Aeronautical : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant branch of Engineering from a recognized University or Equivalent.

(ii) Minimum Seven years’ practical experience in Research / Design / Development / Production

Name of post : Scientist C

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering : 2

Mechanical / Aerospace Engineering : 2

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Tele Communication Engineering / Electronics & Electrical

Engineering / Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering : 1

Nuclear Medicine : 2

Electronics and Communication Engineering : 4

Qualification & Experience :

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering or equivalent from recognized university.

ii) Minimum Three Years’ experience in Research or design and Development Or Production

How to apply :

Candidates are required to first register online at the RAC website https://rac.gov.in

Online submission will remain available on RAC website upto 09 May 2025 (1600 hrs.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here