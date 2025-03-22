Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dr BKB College Puranigudam Assam.

Dr BKB College Puranigudam Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head and Assistant Professors for the 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) (B.A., B.Ed.)

Name of post : HoD (Head of the Department)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education (As Head of the Department):

i. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

MIL(Assamese) : 1

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Sociology : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Language : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

3. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in elementary education.

ii. PhD. In Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

2. NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Desirable: Master degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physical Education, Art Education

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.) with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

2. Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts/Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Career Guidance and Counseling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Assistant Professor in Education having guidance and counseling as one of the papers in M.Ed or a part time counselor with an appropriate qualification in guidance and

counseling.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application with all supporting documents and CV, 02(Two) copies of recent passport size photographs to The Principal, Dr.B.K.B. College, Puranigudam, Nagaon, Assam-782141 by post or via email to bkb.college@hotmail.com

Last date for receipt of applications is 6th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here