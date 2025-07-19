Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Ad. Hoc. Assistant Professor / Consultant (Medical Oncology/ Haematology) and Consultant (Critical Care).

Name of post : Ad. Hoc. Assistant Professor / Consultant (Medical Oncology/ Haematology)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : D. M. or / D.N.B. (Medical Oncology / Clinical Haematology) equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience : Minimum 1-year experience in the relevant field is desirable.

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience).

Age Limit : 42 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Consultant (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : M.D. / D. N. B. (Anesthesia /General Medicine / Paediatrics / Pulmonary Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience : Experience in Critical Care and Pain Management is desirable.

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience).

Age Limit : 42 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to hrd.recruitment@bbci.in. Incomplete application will not

be considered.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of………..”

The last date for receipt of application is 31/07/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here