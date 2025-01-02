Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DME Assam.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 765 nos of different Grade-III (Non-Technical) posts or career in different Medical College and Hospitals as well

Name of posts :

Dietician

Librarian

Scientific Assistant

Accountant

Cashier

Health Educator

Steno cum Computer Operator

Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector

Account Assistant

Clerk cum Record Keeper

Clerk-cum-Record Keeper-cum-Computer Operator

Coding Clerk

Coding Clerk/Record Keeper

Computer Operator

Documentalist

Junior Assistant

LDA/ Computer Operator cum Clerk/ DTP Operator

LDA-cum-computer Operator

Lower Division Assistant

Receptionist

Receptionist cum Clerk

Record Clerk

Record Keeper Cum Clerk Cum

Computer Operator

Store Keeper

Store Keeper cum Clerk

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-cum Computer operator

Store Keeper-cum-Record Clerk

Steno-Typist

Stenographer

Steno-Typist/Stenographer

Assistant Librarian

Library Assistant

Laboratory Assistant

Statistical Assistant

Statistician

Driver

Van Driver

Eligibility Criteria :

Dietician :

Graduate in Home Science or equivalent as Human Nutrition and Dietetics as a part of curriculum

Librarian :

Degree in Library Science from a recognized university with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Scientific Assistant :

Degree in science with Physics, Chemistry and Biology from recognised Institute

Accountant :

B.Com with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Cashier :

B.Com with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Health Educator :

Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce with Diploma in computer application from a recognized institute

Steno cum Computer Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector :

Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce with Diploma in computer application from a recognized institute

Account Assistant :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Clerk cum Record Keeper :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Clerk-cum-Record Keeper-cum-Computer Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

Coding Clerk :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Coding Clerk/Record Keeper :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Computer Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Documentalist :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Junior Assistant :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

LDA/ Computer Operator cum Clerk/ DTP Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

LDA-cum-computer Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Lower Division Assistant :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Receptionist :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Receptionist cum Clerk :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Record Clerk :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Record Keeper Cum Clerk Cum Computer Operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Store Keeper :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Store Keeper cum Clerk :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-cum Computer operator :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

Store Keeper-cum-Record Clerk :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Steno-Typist :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

Stenographer :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

Steno-Typist/Stenographer :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application

Assistant Librarian :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Library Assistant :

HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application

Laboratory Assistant :

HS (Sc) or equivalent passed

Statistical Assistant :

HSSLC passed with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at HSSLC level with 1 year Diploma in Computer Application

Statistician :

HSSLC passed with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at HSSLC level with 1 year Diploma in Computer Application

Driver :

HSLC or equivalent passed along with valid LMV License issued by Competent Authority

Van Driver :

HSLC or equivalent passed along with valid LMV License issued by Competent Authority

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dme.assam.gov.in/

The Online application form shall be available from 05/01/2025 to 16/01/2025 till 11:59 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here