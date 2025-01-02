Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DME Assam.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 765 nos of different Grade-III (Non-Technical) posts or career in different Medical College and Hospitals as well
Name of posts :
- Dietician
- Librarian
- Scientific Assistant
- Accountant
- Cashier
- Health Educator
- Steno cum Computer Operator
- Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector
- Account Assistant
- Clerk cum Record Keeper
- Clerk-cum-Record Keeper-cum-Computer Operator
- Coding Clerk
- Coding Clerk/Record Keeper
- Computer Operator
- Documentalist
- Junior Assistant
- LDA/ Computer Operator cum Clerk/ DTP Operator
- LDA-cum-computer Operator
- Lower Division Assistant
- Receptionist
- Receptionist cum Clerk
- Record Clerk
- Record Keeper Cum Clerk Cum
- Computer Operator
- Store Keeper
- Store Keeper cum Clerk
- Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-cum Computer operator
- Store Keeper-cum-Record Clerk
- Steno-Typist
- Stenographer
- Steno-Typist/Stenographer
- Assistant Librarian
- Library Assistant
- Laboratory Assistant
- Statistical Assistant
- Statistician
- Driver
- Van Driver
Eligibility Criteria :
Dietician :
Graduate in Home Science or equivalent as Human Nutrition and Dietetics as a part of curriculum
Librarian :
Degree in Library Science from a recognized university with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Scientific Assistant :
Degree in science with Physics, Chemistry and Biology from recognised Institute
Accountant :
B.Com with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Cashier :
B.Com with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Health Educator :
Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce with Diploma in computer application from a recognized institute
Steno cum Computer Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Health Educator cum Sanitary Inspector :
Bachelor Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce with Diploma in computer application from a recognized institute
Account Assistant :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Clerk cum Record Keeper :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Clerk-cum-Record Keeper-cum-Computer Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
Coding Clerk :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Coding Clerk/Record Keeper :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Computer Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Documentalist :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Junior Assistant :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
LDA/ Computer Operator cum Clerk/ DTP Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
LDA-cum-computer Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Lower Division Assistant :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Receptionist :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Receptionist cum Clerk :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Record Clerk :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Record Keeper Cum Clerk Cum Computer Operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Store Keeper :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Store Keeper cum Clerk :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Store Keeper-cum-Clerk-cum Computer operator :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
Store Keeper-cum-Record Clerk :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Steno-Typist :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
Stenographer :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
Steno-Typist/Stenographer :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in Steno typing and 1 year diploma/ certificate in computer application
Assistant Librarian :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Library Assistant :
HSSLC or equivalent with 1 year diploma/certificate in computer application
Laboratory Assistant :
HS (Sc) or equivalent passed
Statistical Assistant :
HSSLC passed with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at HSSLC level with 1 year Diploma in Computer Application
Statistician :
HSSLC passed with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects at HSSLC level with 1 year Diploma in Computer Application
Driver :
HSLC or equivalent passed along with valid LMV License issued by Competent Authority
Van Driver :
HSLC or equivalent passed along with valid LMV License issued by Competent Authority
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dme.assam.gov.in/
The Online application form shall be available from 05/01/2025 to 16/01/2025 till 11:59 PM.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here