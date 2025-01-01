Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in Diphu Medical College Assam.

Diphu Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Technician for purely temporary and contractual engagement at Medical College Level Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (DHR sponsored). Diphu Medical College came into being in the year 2011. It came into being with the laying of the foundation stone by the Honourable Health Minister of Assam Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma at Baghmari, Diphu on 19th January, 2011 in presence of the then MP Biren Singh Engti, State HAD Minister Khorsing Engti, Parliamentary Secretary Bidya Sing Engleng, MLA Mansing Rongpi. The name of Diphu Medical College during that time was Assam Hills Medical College and Research Institute (AHMC&RI). Under the Governor of Assam notification No.HLB.416/2019/54-A, Dated Dispur, the 21st November, 2019, the name of Assam Hills Medical College and Research Institute(AHMC&RI) was changed to Diphu Medical College in the interest of the general public. The college mainly aims to serve the people of Karbi Anglong district and other neighbouring districts

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential:

B.Sc (MLT) from govt. recognized university with two (02) years Lab experience.

OR

12th pass in Science and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician from govt. recognized university with two (02) years Lab experience.

Desirable :

Experience in Govt. Institutions in ICMR/DHR/IDSP/CSIR/DB?/ any other project / Medical

College Knowledge of computer application/ data management. Preference will be given to candidates having B.Sc (MLT) over DMLT.

Age Limit : 21-30 Years as on last date of application. Age relaxable in accordance of GOI instruction.

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the application form along with relevant documents through speed

post/registered post or self submit to the office of the “Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Diphu

Medical College & Hospital, Diphu, Assam- 782460″ with superscription as “Application for VRDL

contractual post of Laboratory Technician” on or before 10-01-2025.

