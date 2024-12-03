Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Digboi College Assam.

Digboi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. A Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) from a recognized university.

ii. Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

iii. Professor/Associate Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research in University/ Colleges or in any other Institution of Higher Education.

iv. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

v. A minimum research score 110 as per Appendix-II of Table 2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

vi. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master Degree levels for the SC/ST/ Differently-abled (Physically and Visually differently-abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age : Upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format as framed by DHE, Assam with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.5000/- (Rupees Five thousand only) drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Digboi College. Digboi

payable at SBI, Digboi Branch.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Digboi College (Autonomous), Itabhata, Digboi, PO: Digboi , Dist.: Tinsukia, PIN-786171 , Assam

Last date for submission of applications is December 18, 2024

Applicants must submit their applications through proper channel.

No TA/DA is admissible to the candidates for appearing at the Interview.

Incomplete application shall be rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here