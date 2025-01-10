Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director in Centre for Distance and Online Education.

Name of post : Director in Centre for Distance and Online Education

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualilication :

I. a. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and Ph. D. in any discipline with a minimum of 10 (Ten) research publications in the Peer-reviewed or UGC-CARE listed journals and a total research score of 120,

and

b. A minimum of 10 (Ten) years of teaching experience in University/College, and/ or Research Experience at equivalent level at the University / National Level Institutions. The applicant shall not be below the level of Associate Professor.

II. a. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed with Ph. D. in any discipline, and

b. A minimum of 15 (Fifteen) years of teaching experience as Assistant / Associate Professor in

University/College along with experience in Educational Administration. The applicant shall not be below the level of Associate Professor,

or

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post,

or

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institution of higher education.

Desirable Qualification:

(i) Experience in Distance and Online Education.

(ii) Contribution to education with innovative design of new curricula/courses and technology-mediated teaching/learning process

How to apply :

Candidates may send 08 copies of application in the prescribed form of the University along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand) only in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Branch Code- 994000).

The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Pin – 786004, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is February 7, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here