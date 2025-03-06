Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in Mathematics and Deputy Registrar.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The

candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization: Open with proficiency in Computer Programming.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th March 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

(i) A Master’s degree in any subject with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade in a point

scale wherever grading system is followed

AND

(ii) 9 (nine) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level-10 and above with experience in Educational Administration

OR

(iii) Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher

education.

OR

(iv) 5 (five) years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics, candidates may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

For the post of Deputy Registrar (Academic), candidates may send their applications (08 copies) in the prescribed form of the University and with a Bank Draft of Rs. 2000/- in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Dibrugarh (Branch Code-994000). The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004. Last date for submission of applications is 26th March 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2