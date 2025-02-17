Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a Department of Health Research (DHR) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Govt. of India, New Delhi sponsored project entitled ‘In-silico study and microwave-assisted synthesis of hybrid dihydroquinazolinones-pyridine derivatives as antimalarial agents’ in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and also innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and also reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and also region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M. Pharm. (Pharmaceutical Chemistry)

Fellowship: Rs. 37,000/- pm + 10 % HRA for the first two years & Rs. 42,000/- pm + 10 % HRA for the third years

Desirable: Competent in microwave-assisted synthesis, structural interpretation such as FT-IR, 1H-NMR, 13C-NMR and MASS spectra and animal handling and in vitro antimalarial assays knowledge. Minimum two publications in indexed (Scopus and Web of Science) Journals.

Job Roles : Library design, in silico study, docking, molecular dynamic simulation, microwave-assisted synthesis, in-vitro and in vivo antimalarial screening of synthesized compounds

How to apply :

Candidates must send their applications in the enclosed format with self-attested testimonials altogether

They should send it via email to hansrajbhat@dibru.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is February 27, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here