Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant for a project funded by the ICSSR, New Delhi under the special call for Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 (VVB@2047) entitled “Health Aspects of Women Tea Labourers in the State of Assam: An Impact Analysis and Way Forward for Viksit Bharat.” Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D./M. Phil / Postgraduate in the subject(s) relevant to the research area of the Project or any Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Desirable :

The candidate should be proficient in using basic statistical software to analyze and interpret data. Oversee field management and coordination. Excellent Writing and Communication skills. Participate in the Public outreach activities. Conducting literature reviews and able to gather data for developing scientific research papers.

Emoluments : Rs 37,000 per month (As per ICSSR guidelines)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in interview on 20th February 2025 (Thursday) at 11:00 A.M.

The venue is in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, DUIET, Dibrugarh University

How to apply :

Candidates meeting the above requirements must submit their bio-data (including email id and mobile number) with full educational qualifications and experience certificates. Applicants must produce all original certificates for verification at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here