Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Japanese Language Teacher on contractual basis for teaching at the Beginner level course in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and also innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and also reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and also productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam

Name of post : Japanese Language Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master Degree in any discipline with N3 (intermediate level) or equivalent and above

Experience : Minimum two years

Remuneration : Rs. 22,500/- per month ( 15 classes)

How to apply :

Intending candidates having the requisite qualification and experience must send their applications to the Registrar, Dibrugarh University and submit the same along with relevant documents also on or before 27th July 2025.

They may also send a soft copy of their application and relevant documents via email at oiadu@dibru.ac.in on or before the last submission date.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here