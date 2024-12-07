Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) sponsored project entitled “Phytochemical Profiling, Assessment of Safety, and Validation of Antiamnestic Effect of the Majoon Boolis: a Preclinical Investigation” in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, was established in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M. Pharm. (Pharmacology)

Also Read : Easy recipe of Christmas candies to make at home

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- pm + 8 % HRA for the first two years, Rs. 35,000/- pm + 8 % HRA for the third years

Desirable: Competent in animal handling and behavioural assays, Knowledge and handling of Cryomicrotome, Histopathology, LC-MS and Molbiotechniques. Minimum two publications in indexed (Scopus, Web of Science and/or UGC-care list) Journals.

Workload : Fabrication of the multi-component Unani formulation, chemical profiling, in-vivo safety evaluation as well as in-vitro & in-vivo antiamnestic validation.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in enclosed format with self-attested testimonials via email to anshulshakya@dibru.ac.in up to December 21, 2024

The Tentative date of interview is 26/12/2024

Shortlisted candidates will get information for the interview through mail only

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here