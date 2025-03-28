Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and non-medical positions or career in Dhubri Medical College Assam.

Dhubri Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officer and Computer Assistant in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology purely on contractual basis under ASSIST PROJECT. Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, a Government Medical College in Dhubri district of Assam came into being under Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district referral Hospital”. This is the 9th Medical College in the state of Assam which aims for bettering the health and welfare of the people of Assam. The college is located at R.K. Mission Road, Jhagrarpar, Dhubri which is approximately 290 km away from Dispur, the Capital of Assam. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the College was done on 17th February 2017 in an area of approximately 108 Bighas in presence of Hon’ble former Union Health Minister Sjt. J.P. Nadda, Hon’ble former Chief Minister of Assam Sjt. Sarbananda Sonowal, and Hon’ble former Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MBBS degree from a recognized Medical College.

2. Completion of a one year internship

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Monthly Remuneration (Fixed) : Rs.55,000/- p.m.

Name of post : Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate from a recognized institute.

2. Certificate in Computer Applications.

3. Minimum 2 years of experience in data management.

Monthly Remuneration (Fixed) : Rs.10,000/- p.m.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 23/04/2025 at 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall, Administrative Block, O/O The Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Dhubri Medical College & Hospital, Dhubri, Assam, PIN-783325

How to apply :

Candidates must bring 2 copies of passport size photos, original and self-attested copies of their educational qualifications, experience certificate and other relevant documents on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here