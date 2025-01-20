Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in DHSK College Dibrugarh Assam.

Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of temporary faculty (adjunct Faculty) in the Department of Economics. The Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College was established on 15th of June,1945. The College was accredited by NAAC and awarded B++ grade in 2017. College participate in All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) regularly. It was a remarkable day for the people of Dibrugarh and also in the history of Higher Education in Upper Assam. Since then, this day is observed as the establishment day of the college. Since its establishment, it has been a premiere institution of education for the youth of Upper Assam. Dr. Jogiraj Basu, the noted orientalist, became the founder principal of the college. The college building was first hosted in the George Institute. After a couple of shifting, the college was finally placed in the present venue in 1950. It is a matter of pride that the college building was formally inaugurated by Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the then honourable Vice-President of India, on 29th December, 1958. After its establishment, the college was placed under the jurisdiction of Calcutta University, there being no university in Assam till that date. With the establishment of Gauhati University in 1948, the college got its affiliation to the university. Presently the College is affiliated under Dibrugarh University since 1965. The academic activities of the college are guided and controlled by the Dibrugarh University and the financial aspects are chiefly dependent on the Department of Higher Education, Government of Assam and University Grants Commission.

Name of post : Temporary faculty (Adjunct Faculty) in the Department of Economics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As prescribed by UGC

Selection Procedure

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd January 2025 at 10 AM. Reporting time is 9:30 AM

The venue is in Principal’s Conference Room, DHSK College, Dibrugarh.

How to apply

Candidates have to produce all the relevant documents in original and to submit a set of photocopies of the documents at the time of interview. Applicants have to sign in the attendance sheet at least 30 minutes before scheduled time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here