Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Dhemaji Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Dhemaji under Dhemaji Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon. The court of the District and Sessions Judge, Dhemaji came into being in the year 1992.The territorial juridiction of the court saw extension up to the border of the Arunachal Pradesh in the north-east and Lakhimpur in the west. Mr. J. C. Kalita , A.J.S. was the first District and Sessions Judge of Dhemaji District. Presently, the territorial jurisdiction of the District saw extension over the Sub-Division namely Dhemaji Sub-Division and Jonai Sub-Division. Altogether the establishment of District & Sessions Judge and the C.J.M. comprises of eight courts managed by the judicial officers of various grades.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Minimum qualification is Class VIII passed. Candidates passing HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age as on 01.01.2025

Pay Scale : PB-1, Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up “Application Form” along with self-attested photocopies of Age certificate, certificates and mark sheets regarding educational qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate (wherever applicable) from competent authority, Employment Exchange registration certificate along with 2 (two) recent passport sized photographs duly signed by the candidates on the reverse side.

Applicants may send their applications by POST to the O/o the District & Sessions Judge, Dhemaji, PIN-787057, Assam. They may also drop it in the Drop Box for Application to be kept at the O/o the District & Sessions Judge, Dhemaji. Applicant is to fill up the form in BLOCK LETTERS.

The last date of receipt of application is 13th March 2025 till 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here