Assam Career DCB Girls College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DCB Girls College Assam in 2025.

DCB Girls College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale (where grading system is followed) from a recognized university.

2. A Ph.D. degree from recognized affiliated university.

3. Professor/ Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of

Teaching/Research in University/Colleges and other Institution of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix III for direct recruitment of Principals in colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 Research publications in peer Reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 Research score as per Appendix-II of Table 2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master Degree levels for SC/ST/Differently-abled

(Physically and visually- differently abled) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent

grade in a point scale ) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age: Upper age limit 55 years (as on 01.01.2025).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and all supporting self-attested testimonials from H.S.L.C onwards and also with a non-refundable Demand Draft or RTGS/NEFT mode of Rs.5000/-(Rupees Five thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, D.C.B.GIRLS’ COLLEGE, Jorhat payable at Punjab National Bank , Jail Road Branch (A/C No.- 1390010102861, IFSC Code- PUNB0139020).

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, D.C.B. Girls’ College, P.O.& Dist.-Jorhat, Assam, Pin-785001

Last date for receipt of applications is 31st May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here