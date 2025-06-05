Assam Career DC Office Udalguri Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Udalguri Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District Commissioner (DC Office), Udalguri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Officer (Disaster Management) for Mazbat Revenue Circle (on contractual basis) in 2025. The contract is initially for a period of one year subject to renewal on the basis of performance appraisal. Udalguri is a small town and also the headquarters of Udalguri district under the jurisdiction of Bodoland Territorial Council which controls the Bodoland Territorial Region in the state of Assam.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or Diploma in Civil Engineering or also Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution

Computer skills specially MS Word/ Excel/ Power Point/ Internet Usage/ e-mails.

Preference to candidates having done B.C.A or equivalent course on Computer Science

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st day January of 2025

Remuneration : Applicants will get an amount of Rs. 28,500/- as fixed and consolidated monthly

remuneration.

Job Posting : He/ She will be stationed in the Revenue Circle Office and will work under the direct

control of District Project Officer and supervision of the Circle Officer, who will be the authority to sanction leave and Reporting Officer in respect of Performance appraisal.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in interview altogether on 13th June, 2025 in the 2nd Floor of the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri, Assam. Time of interview is from 10:00 A.M. onwards.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should attend the interview along with all required educational testimonials (certificates, mark sheets etc.). one set of Photostat copy along with originals also.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here