Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Majuli Assam.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Majuli Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY) which is

purely temporary contractual post. The post Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY) is altogether under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Department of Women and Child Development, Majuli.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation with working knowledge in computer / IT etc. with a minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and also web based reporting formats at state or district level with government or non-government / IT based organizations

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025 altogether with a relaxation of five years in upper age limit for candidates under SC, ST(H), ST(P), 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for Person with Disability (PwD) category.

How to apply :

Interested candidate having the requisite qualification and also experience may submit duly filled up application (Application form may be downloaded from the official website

https://majuli.assam.gov.in) to the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Garamur, Majuli, PIN- 785104 from 22nd July to 8th August, 2025 till 05.00 PM during office hours

The applicant must submit duly filled up application along with self-attested copies of requisite documents. Candidates must submit relevant testimonials (2 copy of latest Passport Size Photograph, HSLC Admit Card for age proof, Certificate of HSLC examination, H.S. Marksheet, H.S. Certificate, Last Educational Qualification with Mark sheets (as mentioned against the post).

Work Experience Certificate, Employment exchange certificate, Computer certificate, Voter ID card, Aadhar card, Caste Certificate, PwD certificate etc. along with the application form.

The shortlisted candidates will get information about details of the written test and also computer test through their respective email IDs as well as in the office notice board.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here