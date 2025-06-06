Assam Career DC Office Jorhat Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Jorhat Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner cum Chairperson (DC Office), District e-Governance Society (DeGS), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) in 2025. The engagement is purely on CONTRACTUAL basis and the incumbent would not have any claim for permanent retention under DeGS he/she is currently serving or an DeGS is the State or to any claim for permanent absorption in the District Administration or any organisations under the IT Department. “JORHAT” or “JOREHAUT” means two hats or mandis-“Macharhat” and “Chowkihat” which existed on the two different banks of the river Bhogdoi during the 18th Century, Jorhat was the last capital of the Ahom Kingdom. In the year 1794 the Ahom king Gaurinath shifted the capital from Sibsagar (erst-while “Rangpur”) to Jorhat. This town was a flourishing and commercial metropolis but completely destroyed after a series of the Burmese invasions since 1817 till the arrival of the British force in the year 1824 under the Stewardship of David Scott and Captain Richard. The British Rule, though, was not free from rebellions and revolutions, made contributions to reemergence of this historical town.

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

10+2 passed with diploma in IT and also minimum 1 (one) year of experience of working in IT field.

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : The maximum age for applying for the post of DTSS shall be 41 years as on 1 January, 2023. This age limit is relaxable for the applicant who has been serving for similar position under that or any other District Administration, by numbers of years served up to a maximum of 8 years

How to apply :

Candidates may submit application along with Resume and also testimonials up to 13th June, 2025 between 10 AM to 4.30 PM (except holidays) at the Drop Box kept near Room.4, DC Office, Jorhat.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here