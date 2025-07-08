Assam Career DC Office Hailakandi Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in DC Office Hailakandi Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Hailakandi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of GIS Assistant on contractual basis for Circle level (Hailakandi, Lala, Katlicherra & Algapur Revenue Circle)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Geography/ Geology/ Mathematics/ Geoinformatics/ Physics/ Computer Science or a related field with Certificate/ Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

or

2. M. Tech./M.Sc. in GIS & Remote sensing/ Geo- informatics.

3. MCA/M.A/M.Sc. in Geography/Geology/Mathematics/Environmental Science with Geo-informatics as one of the subject or Certificate or Diploma in GIS/ Remote Sensing or Geo-informatics.

4. Proficiency in GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global Mapper or other industry-standard applications.

5. Familiarity with spatial data formats (e.g., Shape files. GeoJSON, KML) and coordinate systems.

Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through drone survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

6. Effective communication and teamwork skills.

7. Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively. Prior experience in GIS-related role or internship is preferred but not mandatory

Experience :

1. Preference will be given to those candidates having relevant work experience of minimum 02 years.

2. Preference will be given to the RCCC, trained candidates having requisite educational qualification with command over GIS

Skills :

1. Proficiency in Arc Desktop, Arc Pro, AutoCAD, Global Mapper.

2. Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Docs/ Spreadsheet

3. Fluency In Assamese, Hindi and English is required.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age limit : Above 21 years and not more than 45 years as on 01.01.2025

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21/07/2025 from 10.00 A.M. onwards. The venue is in Conference Hall O/o the District Commissioner, Hailakandi, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the following documents-

Detailed Curriculum Vitae Photo Identity & Address Proof. Original Educational Certificates (HSLC onwards) for verification. Work Experience Certificates in original. Self-attested Photocopy of all the Certificates, Marksheets, Experience Certificates etc

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here