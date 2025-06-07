Assam Career DC Office Dibrugarh Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Dibrugarh Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Project Manager (DPM) and District Technical Support Staff in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : District Project Manager (DPM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer

Experience : Minimum 2(two) years of experience of working in IT field and also having knowledge of computer operations

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 passed with diploma in IT

Experience : Minimum 1(one) year of experience of working in IT field

Age Limit : The maximum age for applying for the post of DPM & DTSS shall be 41 years as on 1st January 2023.

Selection Procedure :

There shall be written exam and personal interview for DPM & DTSS post separately. The Multiple -choice questionnaires written examination will carry 50 marks. The personal interview shall be total 50 Marks and the final selection of the candidate shall happen on the basis of the summation of the marks altogether in written exam and the personal interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidate must submit the application form as per the format along with self-attested copies of minimum educational qualification, experience, photo identity proof, any other document related to diploma in IT.

Applicants may submit the application form along with the requisite documents at the Reception Counter Help Desk Centre, O/o District Commissioner, Dibrugarh starting from 09/06/2025 10.00 AM onwards till 4.00 PM, 13/06/2025( last date).

Applicants should accompany the applications with the following documents-

i) self-attested copies of all certificate/mark sheet in support of educational and other qualification along with other testimonials.

ii) 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs (one of which should also be pasted on the application form and duly signed by the candidates across the photographs.)

iii) A valid Employment Exchange registration Certificate of the state of Assam.

iv) The applicant must altogether enclose self-Address envelope affixing postal stamp of 5/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here